Astrup Family Foundation pledges $10K to Steinway piano

The Astrup Family Foundation have pledged $10,000 dollars to the refurbishment project of a 100-year-old Steinway B Piano at Austin High School.

The 1921 piano will be sent out sometime this month to be refurbished, which in the end will cost around $35,000. The refurbishment will include a revamp of the case of the piano as well as the mechanicals making up the inside of the piano.

The project has also received a $10,000 grant from The Hormel Institute.

A fundraiser is also being planned for this Friday, in the Hormel Historic Home’s Peace Garden, starting with a happy hour at 5 p.m., followed by live music featuring 507 Country.

Tickets for the event are $20 and include a chicken, steak or shrimp kabob and can be purchased at www.hormelhistorichome.org and at the door, while supplies last.

Beverages and additional kabobs will be available for purchase.