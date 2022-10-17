Arlene Mildred Pike

Arlene (Maxon) Pike was born in Pine Island, Minnesota on October 28, 1929. After graduating from high school she married Erling Pike, Sr. on June 27, 1948. Arlene was a 38 year employee of Austin Public School, a long time member of First United Methodist Church, a 30 year girl scout, a 10 year Red Cross Bloodmobile Volunteer, a member of the Eagles Auxiliary where she served as president and was a Minnesota Hall of Fame member.

Arlene was an avid Minnesota Twins and Vikings fan. She would talk about them anytime to anyone. She enjoyed going to games and collecting memorabilia. She enjoyed spending time with her family, traveling, playing cards, and reading.

She is survived by two sons, William of Norwood Young America, MN and Erling Jr. (Susan) of Isanti, MN, three daughters, Lorraine (John) Kampf of Chippewa Falls, WI, Lee (Michael) Murphy of Kimball, MN, Susan Pike of Coon Rapids, MN. 11 Grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Erling, 5 brothers, one sister and daughter in law, Sandra Pike.

Funeral service will take place at First United Methodist Church in Austin, MN on Saturday October 22, 2022 at 10:30am. Public visitation will begin at 9:30am and burial will take place at Grandview Cemetery in Austin at 1:00pm.

