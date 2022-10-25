Albert Ralph Wolf of Austin, recently of Spring Valley, MN. Died Sunday Oct. 23, 2022 at his home at Spring Valley Living Center, where he has been residing since Jan. of this year.

Albert was born Aug. 4, 1939 in Austin, MN to Albert J. & Catherine (Schneider) Wolf. He grew up in Austin, MN and graduated from Pacelli in Austin, MN.

After graduating high school he went into the Navy and served from Sept. 22, 1959 to Sept. 21, 1963.

Albert then married Kay Caroline Rosener Oct. 30, 1965, in Red Wing, MN. Albert worked in Red Wing for a few years, then moved to Austin, MN to work at Austin Utilities and raised 3 boys.

His passion in life was fishing and tying flies for fly fishing. He enjoyed being in his boat fishing with the family or being down at the trout stream. He loved to draw, play pool in his basement, play cards like 500, rummy, cribbage, and he also enjoyed making wooden picture frames.

Survivors include: host of whole and half brothers and sisters, 3 sons: Roger (Lori) Wolf of Spring Valley, MN, Steve (Barb) Wolf of Byron, MN, Andy (Margaret) Wolf of Lawrenceburg, KY, 4 grandchildren, Heather and Ethan Wolf and Britni and Brandyn Wolf. 1 great granddaughter MacKenzie Van Den Hemel-Wolf.

Funeral will take place at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Austin on Friday October 28 at 10:00am with visitation an hour before. Public visitation will be held at Mayer Funeral Home on Thursday Oct 27th from 5:00pm to 8:00pm. Interment will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Austin.