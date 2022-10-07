Albert Lea book sale this coming week

The Friends of the Albert Lea Public Library are holding a Book Sale on Oct. 13 – 15.

All proceeds from the sale go towards programs and equipment for the library.

The sale will take place in the Albert Lea City Center Garage, located near the Fountain Street entrance to City Center and Albert Lea Public Library.

Sale Details

• Thursday, Oct.13: 4-7 p.m. – Members Only Preview (join at the door for $5)

• Friday, Oct. 14: Noon to 6 p.m.

• Saturday, Oct 15: 9 a.m. to Noon – Bag Sale