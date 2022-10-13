AAUW to hold upcoming forums

The public is encouraged to attend two candidate forums sponsored by the Austin branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) on Oct. 18 and 25.

The first on Oct. 18 will include Minnesota state representatives and senators and Austin City Council members and on Oct. 25 for county commissioners and school board members.

The forums will take place at the Mower County Government Center. Those attending should enter through the Law Enforcement entrance and follow the signs to the vault and bsallroom.

Tuesday, October 18

6:30-7:30 p.m.

Candidates for state offices MN House candidates: Patricia Mueller and Tom Stiehm

MN Senate candidates: Gene Dornink and Brandon Lawhead

7:30-8:45 p.m.

Candidates for city council At Large: Jeff Austin and Oballa Oballa

1st Ward: Laura Helle and Rebecca Waller

3rd Ward: Ronald Kelly and Joyce Poshusta

(2nd Ward Candidates Jason Baskin and Watsana Thiravong are unable to attend)

Moderator: Carolyn Dube

Tuesday, October 25

6:30-7:30 p.m.

Candidates for school board: Carolyn Dube, Kathy Green, Carolyn McAlister, Denver Ritz, Peggy Young (5 candidates for 4 seats)

7:30-8:30 p.m.

Candidates for county commissioner

District 3: Jason Duffy and Jerry Reinartz

District 4: Jeff Baldus and Dan Sparks

Moderator: Jenni Braaten

The mission of AAUW is to honor women and girls, empowering them through education, service and leadership development.