593 youth participate in Minnesota 4-H shooting event

The Minnesota 4-H State Shooting Sports & Wildlife Invitational was held in Alexandria on Sept. 9-11, where 593 youth from 50 counties participated in the following events: BB gun, standard air rifle, three position air rifle, air pistol, .22 rifle, muzzleloading, trap, silhouette, wildlife call, skillathon, conservation/wildlife displays.

Youth had the opportunity to showcase the skills they have learned throughout the past year, having spent a minimum of 15 hours working with a trained instructor in their discipline of interest.

The Minnesota 4-H Shooting Sports & Wildlife Program began in the 1980s and has grown to more than 5,000 youth members and 500 adult leaders. Adults can become certified discipline instructors by attending a weekend workshop and instructing youth in their local community. Go online to learn more about the Minnesota 4-H Shooting Sports & Wildlife Program at https://extension.umn.edu/projects-and-more/4-h-shooting-sports-wildlife-project.

The following youth were members of the Mower County delegation: Annie Gilbertson, Banning Korfhage, Bo Korfhage, Brody Sampson, Dayne Ransom, Elijah Voigt, Hunter VanReese, Jasper Ransom, Riley Walerak, Ruby Ransom, Ty Sampson, William Michael Mabbitt, Wyatt Voigt.

Mower County 4-H’ers participate in Minnesota 4-H State Horse Show

4-H youth from Mower County participated in the Minnesota 4-H State Horse Show Sept. 16-19.

This year, 591 youth from across the state participated in the annual event at the Minnesota State Fair. 4-H’ers demonstrate their skills and knowledge in hippology (showing knowledge and understanding of equine science and husbandry), horse judging (study of an animal, measuring it against an accepted ideal), horse training and achievement, speech and demonstrations about interest in horses or the horse industry, showmanship and drill team skills.

Youth who participate in the Minnesota 4-H Horse Project learn about show, trail, and endurance riding; test their horse knowledge at quiz bowls or on judging teams, and study horse science. Youth may participate if they own or lease a horse. There are even options for youth who are interested in horses, but don’t have access to one in their community.

“Through the Minnesota 4-H State Horse Show, youth build communications skills, gain deeper learning and interest in horses, and build relationships with caring adults,” said Renee Kostick, Extension Educator who manages the 4-H horse project in Minnesota. “These experiences contribute to their success in school, community, and futures.”

The following youth were members of the Mower County delegation:

Amy Smith, Southside 4-H Club

Clara Thompson, Lyle Area Willing Workers 4-H Club

Courtney Lammey, Lyle Area Willing Workers 4-H Club

Erika Hollerud, Enterprise 4-H Club

Halle Burke, Enterprise 4-H Club

Hannah Hecimovich, Rock Solid 4-H Club

Natalie Bunne, LeRoy Wide Awake 4-H Club

Ty Sampson, Lyle Area Willing Workers

To learn more about Minnesota 4-H Horse Project, contact local extension educator Adam Stevermer at 507-437-9552 and visit the website, https://z.umn.edu/4HHorseProject.