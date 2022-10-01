1 injured in early morning crash Monday

An Austin man was injured early Monday morning following a two-vehicle crash in rural Mower County.

Charles Wesley Branchaud, 31, suffered non-life threatening injuries after his vehicle collided with John Anthony Lavelle, 77, of Austin on Highway 218 at County Road 4 south of Austin.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Branchaud was traveling northbound on Highway 218 in a 2001 Ford F-250 and Lavelle was traveling southbound in a 1997 Mazda 626 when the crash occurred at around 6:14 a.m.

Lavelle was uninjured in the crash.

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office, Austin Fire Department and Mayo Ambulance responded.