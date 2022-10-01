1 injured in early morning crash Monday
Published 9:28 am Monday, October 17, 2022
An Austin man was injured early Monday morning following a two-vehicle crash in rural Mower County.
Charles Wesley Branchaud, 31, suffered non-life threatening injuries after his vehicle collided with John Anthony Lavelle, 77, of Austin on Highway 218 at County Road 4 south of Austin.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Branchaud was traveling northbound on Highway 218 in a 2001 Ford F-250 and Lavelle was traveling southbound in a 1997 Mazda 626 when the crash occurred at around 6:14 a.m.
Lavelle was uninjured in the crash.
The Mower County Sheriff’s Office, Austin Fire Department and Mayo Ambulance responded.