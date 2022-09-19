Yvonne “Vonnie” Tedrow, 88

Age 88, of Arden Hills, formerly of Burnsville and Austin, passed away peacefully on September 16, 2022.

Yvonne (Ebnet) Tedrow grew up in Holdingford, MN. She graduated from Holdingford High School and went on to study at St. Gabriel’s School of Nursing in Little Falls. After she received her nursing degree, she spent her 50-year nursing career in Austin, MN, at St. Olaf Hospital, St. Marks Nursing Home, Lommen Clinic, and Sacred Heart Care Center. She excelled with seniors and families.

In 1957, Yvonne married Jack Tedrow, and together they had four children—Kim, David, Kathy, and Peter. Yvonne was a fabulous cook and she loved to dance, especially the polka. She was active in the Westminster Presbyterian Church choir and bowling league. In 2009, she moved to Augustana Regent at Burnsville and sang in the choir there as well. She transitioned to The Gables Care Center at Johnna Shores in 2020. Yvonne will be remembered for her lifelong role as a caregiver, her tireless work ethic, and her sweet, friendly nature.

She is survived by her children, Kimberly Tedrow, David (Sharon) Tedrow, Kathryn (Brian) Knutson, and Peter Tedrow; grandchildren, Anna Tedrow, Nathan Smith, Sarah Tedrow, Melissa (Brent) Mees, Samantha Marks, and Mindy (Nik) Oman; 6 great-grandchildren; and a multitude of nieces, nephews, family, and friends. Preceded by her parents, Bernard and Alvina Ebnet; siblings, Patricia Hoppe, Jim Ebnet, Bobby Ebnet, Herbie Ebnet, and Bill Ebnet.

A Celebration of Yvonne’s life will be held at 11am, on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Johanna Shores (Arden Hills). Family and friends may visit one hour prior. Please dress accordingly for the outdoor service. Luncheon to follow. 3PM Burial at Oakwood Cemetery in Austin, MN.

To send flowers to the family please visit our floral store. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Yvonne’s memory to Johanna Shores.