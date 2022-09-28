Winger tennis team takes down Packers

The Austin girls tennis team lost to Red Wing 6-1 in Paulson Courts Tuesday.

Yazmine Huerta won the lone match for the Packers (3-11 overall) as she won at No. 4 singles.

Singles

No. 1 Hannah Kosek (RW) def. Gracie Schmitt (A) 6-3, 6-2

No. 2 Allie Roe (RW) def. Emma Haugen (A) 6-1, 6-1

No. 3 Abby Schmaltz (RW) def. Ella Nack (A) 7-6 (3), 6-1

No. 4 Yazmine Huerta (A) def. Lorilei Hartman (RW) 3-6, 6-2, 6-3

Doubles

No. 1 Allie Meyer/Nora Meyer (RW) def. Abby VanPelt/Katie VanPelt (A) 6-4, 6-3

No. 2 Ava Johnson/Lillian Hartman (RW) def. Seanna Kubas/Jenna Hetzel (A) 6-1, 6-4

No. 3 Aftyen Bluhm/Cienna Fanning (RW) def. Kaitlyn Riskedahl/Vida Curtis (A) 7-5, 6-4