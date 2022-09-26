William “Billy” A. Noble

William Albert Noble (aka Billy and Santa Claus), of Blooming Prairie died peacefully at Prairie Manor in Blooming Prairie surrounded by the love and care of his beloved Margaret, his large family, circle of friends and care-givers. Billy is now joined with his identical twin brother Bobby in their eternal life.

He was born July 15, 1939, in Blooming Prairie, Minnesota to Albert and Lu (Kvasnicka) Noble. After completing his elementary education at country school, he attended Blooming Prairie High School where he graduated in 1957. He married Margaret Morrison on January 2, 1960 at St. Columbanus Catholic Church in Blooming Prairie. Billy was best known for the years he made countless children happy as Santa Claus with Margaret as Mrs. Claus. He was employed by Owatonna Canning Company, Continental, Contel and GTE where he retired at 53 and was able to support his sons Michael and Patrick in their businesses. He was a devoted member of St. Columbanus Catholic Church, where he served as a Treasurer of the Knight’s of Columbus for more than 50 years. In addition, he was a boy scout leader, a member of the Blooming Prairie Fire Department for 30 years and was a recipient of the Jaycee’s Outstanding Young Minnesotan Award.

Billy and Margaret ignited an entrepreneurial spirit with Bill’s Small Appliance Repair and The Noble Place. Everyone was welcome at The Noble Place. Billy enjoyed Awesome Blossom sport’s games, Minnesota sports, traveling, socializing with family and friends, golfing, music, cooking, kraut making, and pickling. He enjoyed attending activities for his children and grandchildren and had a deep love for his faith, family and friends. Billy was a true ‘ambassador’ of Blooming Prairie, the Prairie Manor and was known for being quite a jovial spirit full of jokes and Billy-ism’s.

Survivors include his wife, Margaret of Blooming Prairie; four children, Michelle (Paul) Turner of Rochester; Michael (Michelle) Noble of Owatonna; Patrick (Julie) Noble of Blooming Prairie; Amy (Christopher) Noble-Seitz of Northfield and a nephew like a son, J.W. Van Wyck; grandchildren, Mackenzie and Jon Turner Bargen, Marit Turner, Mallory Turner and Paul Pirolli, Samantha and Dylan Decker, Zachary and Erin Noble, Margaret and Steve Dow, Marissa and Ben Hemmingway, Anna Noble and J.D. Willemssen, Lucas Noble and Emma Christianson, Adam Seitz, Riley Seitz and William Felten, Frances Seitz and Alec Arthur and Zoe Seitz and Mose McClain; his great-grandchildren; Joseph Mulay, William, and twins Hugo and Gus Turner Bargen; Fiona and Bennet Decker; Boston and twins Quinn and Sloane Noble.

Bill was proud to be a brother of David Noble (deceased) of Blooming Prairie; John “Jack” (Darlene) Noble of Owatonna; twin brother, Robert “Bobby” (deceased) (Kay) Noble of Blooming Prairie; Thomas “Tom” (Ann) Noble of Stewartville; Ann (Jim Gaul) Noble of Hayward; Charles “Chuck” (Ranae) Noble of Eden Prairie; and his step sisters, LaVonne (Gene – deceased) Stocking, and Wyonne (Bill) Johnson; and there are many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his stepmother, Gertie Siebel Noble, brothers David, Bobby and his in-laws Donald and John Morrison and Joanne Van Wyck and his niece, Debbie Noble and nephew Josh Billings.

Visitation at St. Columbanus Catholic Church 4:00 -7:00 pm Tuesday, September 27 and 10:00 – 11:00 am Wednesday, September 28. Funeral will be celebrated at St. Columbanus Catholic Church 11:00 am Wednesday, September 28.

Memorials may be directed to St. Columbanus Church, Blooming Prairie Cancer Fund, Blooming Prairie’s Prairie Manor or Blooming Prairie Education Foundation.

Services are prearranged and performed by Worlein Blooming Prairie Funeral Home in Blooming Prairie. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.