Westminster hosting annual rummage sale

Published 9:36 pm Friday, September 16, 2022

By Daily Herald

Westminster Presbyterian Church will be hosting its annual Fall Rummage Sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30. Lunch will also be offered for sale between 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. including sloppy joes, soup and caramel apple crisp.

Then, on Saturday, Oct. 1, the church will be having their “bag day” on from 8-10 a.m. There will be clothing and miscellaneous items of all kinds, baked goods, fall garden products, and collectibles.

