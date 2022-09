Vikings volleyball team sweeps JWP

The Hayfield volleyball team topped Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton by scores of 25-15, 25-17, 25-19 on the road Thursday.

The Vikings (6-2 overall) were led by Haeven Skjervem and Reese Baumann, who each had 11 kills.

Hayfield stats: Ava Carney, 10 digs; Haeven Skjervem, 11 kills, 9 digs, 2blocks; Reese Baumann, 11 kills, 6 digs, 3 blocks; Allison Meier, 8 kills, 5 digs; Sydney Risius, 3 aces, 40 assists, 9 digs, 2 blocks; Kristen Watson, 1 ace, 7 digs; Jenna Klocke, 2 aces, 6 kills, 13 digs; Natalie Beaver, 5 kills, 1 dig, 1 block; Emmily Augustine, 2 digs