United Way of Mower County annual fundraising campaign underway

United Way of Mower County’s (UWMC) annual fundraising effort, which supports over 20 local nonprofits, has officially begun.

UWMC has set a fundraising goal this year of $1,275,000 to reflect the funding needs of UWMC partner agencies.

Each Community Campaign is vital in the way that funds raised ensure individuals in need can access critical resources, and, like the past two years, this Community Campaign carries an added sense of urgency amid the continued COVID-19 pandemic and record-high inflation.

“UWMC and our funded partners would like to thank the community once again for its support of the 2021 Community Campaign, which raised nearly $1,140,000. Your generosity allowed us to strategically reinvest those funds in thirty eight local programs that provide life-changing services throughout Mower County” said UWMC Executive Director, Molly Lanke in a press release. “While we are proud of the results achieved throughout the past year, we know that the work does not stop there. Many individuals are still struggling and need our help, and many nonprofits rely on UWMC funding to be able to provide critical services to those in need.”

By focusing on four key building blocks — education, financial stability, health, and basic needs — UWMC ensures that families have what they need to thrive in Mower County. UWMC support offers a ‘full-circle’ effect for Mower County. A strong economy depends on the good health of its citizens. Healthy people may be better able to work and secure higher levels of education, which contributes to personal wealth and regional prosperity. And when basic needs are met, we all prosper.

UWMC looks for service gaps and duplications so that donor dollars go not only to the needs that everyone is aware of, but also to those that are less obvious but no less important. An investment in UWMC is one that benefits the entire community, not just one program, issue, or population.

To learn more about this year’s campaign, visit www.uwmower.org/campaign.