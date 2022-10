Unbeaten St. Clair tops BP

The Blooming Prairie football team lost to St. Clair (5-0 overall) 31-26 in Mankato Friday.

Brady Kittelson threw four touchdowns for BP (3-2 overall).

BP STATS

Rushing: Brady Kittelson, 7-for-36; Bo Zweiner, 10-for-16; Cade Christianson, 3-for-14

Passing: Brady Kittelson, 13-for-23, 303, 4 TD, 2 INT

Receiving: Alex Lea, 5-for-146, TD; Christianson, 5-for-67, TD; Jacob Pauly, 1-for-51, TD; Cale Braaten, 1-for-23, TD; Bo Zweiner, 1-for-16