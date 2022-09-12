The Hormel Institute hosting passport to STEM event

As part of Austin’s Welcoming Week, The Hormel Institute is hosting Passport to STEM on Saturday, Sept 17.

The event will take place between 9 a.m. to noon.

“The Hormel Institute strives to be a welcoming environment for everyone. The Welcoming Week events are a great way for the community to come together and learn more about one another,” said Kelly Vincelette, The Hormel Institute’s Community Outreach & Education Manager.

Passport to STEM is a family-friendly event that will include hands-on science experiments and learning stations, the opportunity to help create a community art piece, and healthy snacks from all different cultures! Attendees will also get the chance to learn about the many different cultures represented at The Hormel Institute by our scientists, researchers, and staff.

“We want to showcase how science brings us all together, despite our differences and backgrounds. At The Hormel Institute, we have employees from nearly 30 different countries all working together toward the common goal of inspiring discoveries that improve and extend human life,” said Vincelette.