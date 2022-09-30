The Brothers to perform in Albert Lea’s Civic Music concert

Published 5:09 pm Friday, September 30, 2022

By Daily Herald

The first Civic Music concert is at 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3 at Albert Lea High School’s auditorium.

The Brothers, Jim Witter and Ian Tanner, are a talented duo from Canada.

They spotlight Witter on vocals, piano and guitar and Tanner on bass, guitar, and vocals.  Videos will complement the show, bringing you back to the era of acts like the Beach Boys and Righteous Brothers.

Season tickets can be purchased at the box office prior to Monday’s performance. Adult tickets are $50, family tickets are $105, and student tickets are $15.

There are four remaining concerts this season:

• Jeeyoon Kim, Nov. 18

• Frisson, Feb. 25, 2023

• Take 5, March 26, 2023

• Copper Street Brass, May 7, 2023

More News

Legendary Service: Austin Hy-Vee’s Wahlstrom honored with prestigious award

McAlister eager to give back to hometown in run for school board

Photos: Lyle, Pacelli celebrate Homecoming

In Your Community: Embassy officials visit Institute

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections