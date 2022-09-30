The Brothers to perform in Albert Lea’s Civic Music concert

The first Civic Music concert is at 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3 at Albert Lea High School’s auditorium.

The Brothers, Jim Witter and Ian Tanner, are a talented duo from Canada.

They spotlight Witter on vocals, piano and guitar and Tanner on bass, guitar, and vocals. Videos will complement the show, bringing you back to the era of acts like the Beach Boys and Righteous Brothers.

Season tickets can be purchased at the box office prior to Monday’s performance. Adult tickets are $50, family tickets are $105, and student tickets are $15.

There are four remaining concerts this season:

• Jeeyoon Kim, Nov. 18

• Frisson, Feb. 25, 2023

• Take 5, March 26, 2023

• Copper Street Brass, May 7, 2023