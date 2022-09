Superlarks sweep Lyle-Pacelli

The Grand Meadow volleyball team swept Lyle-Pacelli (0-3 overall) by scores of 25-8, 25-6, 25-12 in Lyle Tuesday.

Lauren Queensland had six kills for GM (2-1 overall).

GM stats: Kendyl Queensland 1 kill, 2 digs, 2 aces; Kiley Sneed 1 dig; Lauren Queensland 6 kills, 5 digs; Sarah Wurst 2 digs; Lexie Westrum 1 dig; Sydney Cotton 5 kills, 8 digs, 4 aces; Isabelle Fretty 2 kills, 11 assists, 3 digs, 3 aces; Hailey Lovjoy 1 kill, 1 ace; Heidi Weiss 1 kill, 2 digs, 3 aces; Rylee Schaufler 5 assists, 1 ace; Lexy Foster 4 kills, 4 digs, 2 aces; Rebecca Hoffman 1 kill, 2 digs, 2 blocks, 22 aces; Haylie Paul 2 kills