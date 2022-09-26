Superlarks fall to Spring Grove football team

The Grand Meadow football team lost to Spring Grove (4-0 overall) 47-16 in GM Saturday.

Cael Gilbert ran for a seven-yard TD to bring the Superlarks (2-2 overall) within 14-8 in the second quarter, but the Lions scored the next 26 points.

GM STATS

Rushing: Corbin Ludemann, 15-for-48, TD; Isaac Harmening, 14-for-23; Cael Gilbert, 8-for-12, TD; Keaton Gehling, 1-for-5; Kaiden Bunne, 2-for-2

Passing: Cael Gilbert, 3-for-8, 17, INT

Receiving: Ludemann, 2-for-20; Harmening, 1-for-(-3)