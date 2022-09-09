Sponsors Needed – Blue Jackets Bright Futures Program

To support the development of young people joining Future Farmers of America, the Minnesota FFA Foundation is again offering the Blue Jackets Bright Futures program which provides official FFA jackets to members who have completed an application indicating their desire to be involved with FFA programs.

This is the 15th year the Minnesota FFA Foundation has offered the program.

“The Blue Jackets Bright Future program is a valuable program providing students with an FFA jacket to support their FFA involvement. A personalized FFA jacket provides recipients with a sense of pride while giving them ownership of their FFA experiences, said Lavyne Rada, Minnesota FFA Association Interim Executive Director. “FFA plays an important role in developing agricultural and leadership skills in students while preparing them for their future careers.”

To support the Blue Jacket Bright Future program, you can find more details and the donation brochure on the MN FFA Foundation’s website: http://www.mnffafoundation.org/blue-jackets-bright-futures.

For more information or questions on how you can support FFA members through the Minnesota FFA Foundation’s Blue Jacket Bright Futures program, contact Amanda Sommers at 507-461-2214 or visit our website at www.mnffafoundation.org.