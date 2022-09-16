Southland volleyball team clipped by Burros

The Southland volleyball team lost to Lanesboro by scores of 25-13, 13-25, 25-11, 22-25, 15-12 in Adams Friday.

Shannon Kiefer had eight kills and 21 digs for the Rebels (3-4 overall).

Southland stats: Breeley Galle 5 kills, 3 blocks; Bria Nelsen 13 assists; Nevaeh Shaw 4 blocks; Shannon Kiefer 8 kills, 21 digs, 3 blocks; Katelyn McCabe 8 kills, 14 digs, 2 aces; Ava Payne 2 aces; Maren Wehrenberg 16 assists, 14 digs