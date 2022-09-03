Southland, LeRoy-Ostrander play to weather-related delay

ADAMS — The Southland football team had all the momentum until the thunder struck in Adams Friday night.

The Rebels had a 12-7 lead at halftime and the game was about to kick out for the second half when it went into a long lightning delay. That delay led to a postponement of the rest of the game to Saturday, starting at 11 a.m.

Southland quarterback Noah Bauer rebounded from a slow start to kick start the offense into gear. He found Jack Bruggeman on a 13-yard TD pass on 4th and goal to make it 12-7. Bauer also had Riley Jax for a 15 yard touchdown in the first quarter.

Southland used a little bit of luck to get back in the game after trailing 7-0. Bruggeman picked up a bad snap on a punt and ran it for 26 yards for a first down to set up Southland’s first score. Jax also wrestled in interception away from the Cardinals in the end zone to keep Southland in the game when it was trailing 7-6.

The Cardinals suffered a major setback early on as senior quarterback Layne Bird went down with an injury five minutes into the game.

Sophomore quarterback Camden Hungerholt hit Carter Sweeney for an 85 yard touchdown to give the Cardinals a 7-0 lead but the rest of the first half was a struggle for the Cardinals.