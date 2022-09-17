SMIF accepting applications for community grant program

Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation (SMIF), in partnership with Region Nine Development Commission (RNDC), is currently accepting applications for its Inclusive and Equitable Communities Grant program. Nonprofit organizations, units of government or public institutions in SMIF’s 20-county region are eligible to apply. Requests of up to $20,000 will be considered.

Eligible organizations are invited to submit applications which allow their communities to build inclusive, welcoming environments and advance equitable opportunities in the lives of all people. SMIF seeks applications which create economic opportunities and prosperity for diverse populations.

Applications which focus on projects serving people who identify as Black, Indigenous, people of color, immigrant and/or refugee communities will be prioritized. Applications that focus on creating inclusive and welcoming environments for other marginalized individuals will also be considered.

“We are pleased to provide this opportunity for organizations working on inclusivity and economic equity in southern Minnesota communities,” said Pam Bishop, vice president of economic development at SMIF. “Our partnership with RNDC further strengthens our commitment to supporting welcoming initiatives in the region.”

Applications are due to SMIF by 3 p.m. on October 24. For the application and guidelines, visit smifoundation.org/inclusivegrant or contact Jennifer Heien, Grants Coordinator, at 507-214-7040 or jenniferh@smifoundation.org.