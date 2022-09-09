Sarah Lysne: The joy of poets and poetry

Every month I look forward to attending the poets group, hosted by Sweet Reads in Austin.

I do not consider myself a poet, but all are welcome to this gathering, and I occasionally write a poem to share with the group.

I have great admiration for poets because they have a gift for focusing on the smallest details in life. These details are then eloquently pieced together to tell a story or express a feeling. It is a gift to all of us.

The poets have made me more aware of the joys in my everyday life.

On a recent afternoon, I was sitting on my back porch. It was an ordinary day. There was nothing special happening, but I decided to try to look at the world through a poet’s eyes.

A small yellow butterfly fluttered by right in front of me.

A pair of cardinals sat in a tree near me. When the female cardinal visited my bird feeder, I noticed the beautiful red color of her beak. It looked so bright in contrast to her light brown feathers.

I noticed the details of the pine trees that surround my backyard. Each tree is unique in it’s own way.

The sun glistened on the leaves of the big oak behind my house.

The crickets sang in unison. Their sound is comforting to me. It reminds me of the time I spent at my grandparent’s acreage as a kid.

Suddenly it started to rain. I closed my eyes and took a deep breath in. I love the fresh scent of rain.

Thank you poets for helping me to discover those small joys that make our world beautiful.