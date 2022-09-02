Sarah Lysne: The joy of controlling negative thoughts

I had waited two years for this day and now I was ruining it. It was intermission at the Guthrie Theater in Minneapolis. I was watching people walk up and down the steps as they left the auditorium.

All I could think was, “I wish I could walk up and down stairs without having someone help me.” Then my pity party took a turn for the worse. “I bet I am the only person in this whole theater who has ALS,” I thought. My emotions were spiraling downward in a hurry. I decided to take action. I thought about all the things that had fallen neatly into place in order to make this trip possible.

My daughter called the Guthrie box office to get our tickets and discovered that I had a gift certificate to use. A gift from my children two years ago.

My son offered to watch my daughter’s dog for the day.

My other son dropped us off at the theater’s main entrance.

We had front row seats!

The play, “Emma,” was a comical, modern adaptation of the original “Emma,” by Jane Austen.

My daughter and I really enjoyed the play.

I finally realized that each of the audience members was carrying something. Nobody came to this performance problem free, but the exceptional performance hopefully gave everyone a vacation from their problems and a time to feel joyful.