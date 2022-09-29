Robert “Bud” E. Lange, 93

Robert “Bud” Earl Lange, age 93, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at Cedar Court in Adams, Minnesota. Bud was born on May 6, 1929, in Austin, Minnesota to Wesley and Laura (Kiehne) Lange. He graduated from Austin High School in 1947. Following graduation, he enlisted in the United States Army and was stationed at Port Townsend in Washington. On June 21, 1952, Bud married Kathryn “Kaye” Clara Swenson at St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Austin. From this union four children were born. Bud worked in various departments at Hormel for 49.5 years and enjoyed his long career there. He was a Boy Scout and Indian Guide leader and proud member of the American Legion. Bud was very active at St. Olaf making donuts, lefse, ushering, and teaching Sunday School. He was a talented carpenter and loved to build furniture for his family. He was a tireless worker who worked hard for his family. Everything Bud did, he did with precision and perfection. He enjoyed traveling to Mexico, Spain, and Florida and especially the six cruises he went on. Together, Bud and Kaye, spent 40 years at their cabin on Movil Lake in northern Minnesota. Bud also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and golfing with his sons. He will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him.

Bud is survived by his wife, Kaye; children, Rebecca (Steve) Mauseth, Mark (Jane) Lange, Tim Lange, Rhonda (Nick) Devorak; grandchildren, Heidi, Kelly, Jaime, Jessica, Jill, Colton, Hunter, and Victoria; and great-grandchildren, Isaiah, Johnathon, Sophia, Ruby, Jaeger, Kristian, Kiara, Jake, Kate, Josephine, Raina, Margo, Ellie, Ethan, Lucy, Derek, and Ashlyn. He was preceded in death by his parents; and many brothers and sisters.

The memorial service for Bud will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Austin. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Austin. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. Olaf Lutheran Church or St. Croix Hospice. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.