Raiders take down Packer girls tennis team

The Austin girls tennis team lost to Northfield 6-1 in Paulson Courts Thursday.

Gracie Schmitt led the Packers (2-8 overall) with a win at No. 1 singles.

“We had some competitive matches tonight against a senior ladened Northfield team,” Austin head coach Jeff Anderson said. “Gracie continues to play well and win some matches for us at #1 singles and Emma Haugen was really close to her opponent tonight.”

Singles

No. 1 Gracie Schmitt (A) def. Marie Labenski (N) 6-1, 6-2

No. 2 Maya Deschamp (N) def. Emma Haugen (A) 6-3, 7-5

No. 3 Izzy Balvin (N) def. Vida Curtis (A) 6-1, 6-0

No. 4 Natalia Neyra Rassmussen (N) def. Yazmine Huerta (A) 6-0, 6-3

Doubles

No. 1 Courtney Graff/Gabbi Grant (N) def. Abby VanPelt/Katie VanPelt (A) 6-3, 6-1

No. 2 Lucy Bolland/Alison Haung (N) def. Seanna Kubas/Jenna Hetzel (A) 6-2 , 6-1

No. 3 Meha Hnatyszyn/Grace LaCanne (N) def. Kaitlyn Riskedahl/Ella Nack (A) 6-1, 6-2