The Austin volleyball team lost to No. 3 ranked Northfield by scores of 25-10, 25-10, 25-9 on the road Friday.

Austin stats: Isabella Bolster, 2 kills, 2 digs, 2 blocks; Emily Hjelmen, 2 kills, Peyton Manahan, 2 kills, 4 digs, 1 ace; Nora Tweeten, 1 kill, 2 digs, 2 blocks; Chloe Jenkins, 2 assists, 9 digs, Kristen Nielsen, 8 digs