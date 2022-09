Queensland sisters lead GM past Knights

The Grand Meadow volleyball team started fast and finished strong as it beat Kingsland (0-2 overall) by scores of 25-14, 25-18, 25-7 in GM Thursday.

Kendyl Queensland and Lauren Queensland each put down eight kills for the Superarks (1-1 overall).

GM stats: Kendyl Queensland 8 kills, 10 digs; Sarah Wurst 6 kills, 1 ace; Lauren Queensland 8 kills, 13 digs, 1 block, 1 ace; Sydney Cotton 1 kill, 10 digs, 1 ace; Isabelle Fretty 1 kill, 32 assists, 4 digs, 1 ace; Rebecca Hoffman 5 kills, 3 digs, 3 aces; Heidi Weiss 4 kills; Lexy Foster 7 kills, 2 blocks, 1 ace; Haylie Paul 1 killĀ