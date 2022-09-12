Public information meeting set Sept. 22 for Highway 56 reconstruction project in LeRoy

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) invites the public to attend an information meeting on Thursday, Sept. 22 to learn more about future construction on Highway 56 in LeRoy. Attendees can choose from two meeting times. People will have time to view project boards and maps, speak with project managers and ask questions.

MnDOT is planning to reconstruct a 1.2-mile stretch of Highway 56 in LeRoy starting in the spring of 2024.

This work will fix deteriorating pavement conditions, improve drainage, enhance student crosswalk safety and make pedestrian improvements to meet current accessibility standards. MnDOT has also identified several trees along Highway 56 that will need to be removed starting in fall 2023.

Public meeting information

Time: 5-6 p.m.

Date: Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022

Place: LeRoy Community Center, 204 W Main St., LeRoy

This meeting is geared toward the general public. Everyone is welcome. The meeting will start at 5 p.m. with a brief presentation.

Business meeting information

Time: Noon-1 p.m.

Date: Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022

Place: LeRoy Community Center, 204 W Main St., LeRoy

This meeting is geared toward business owners, however, the general public is welcome to attend if it is more convenient. The meeting will start at noon with a brief presentation.