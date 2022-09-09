Proceeds from cookout support Wetbugs Program

Proceeds from the June cookout will benefit the Wetbugs Program, an environmental program that takes place at Ellis Middle School and the Hormel Nature Center.

This will be the 25th year the Izaak Walton League has supported the program.

Dr. Dean Hanson, an aquatic entomologist from Stillwater, brings his live wetbugs to the classroom and includes mayflies, stoneflies, caddis flies, hellgrammites, damsel flies, and mosquito hawks.

This provides students hands-on identification before their field trip to the stream. The ability of a stream to support these insects will indicate the water quality of that stream.

Approximately 300 seventh grade students at Ellis will be involved in this two day program in September, with Hanson’s presentation being given 11 separate times. This is all part of the curriculum that helps the students understand the biology of a stream and the impact of non-point source and point source pollution.

Hanson turned 80 this year and this will most likely be his last year giving the Wetbugs Program. He will be training the Nature Center naturalists to carry on the program in the future. It would be a great story if you could interview him when he is here at the end of September. Please reach out to Luke Reese at the Hormel Nature Center for scheduling times and details.

Supporters of the hog roast include Piggy Blues BBQ and Super Fresh Produce.