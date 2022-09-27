Phyllis C. Mason, 84

On September 21, 2022 Phyllis Christine Mason passed away in the comfort of her home. She died at the age of 84.

Phyllis was born October 22, 1937 in Austin, MN. She spent most of her life in Minnesota, where she has stayed close to family and raised her children. She is survived by her sister, Sharon Nelson and her loving husband, Kenneth Mason, with whom she spent 50 years.

She dedicated her life to being a loving and wonderful mother. She raised and is survived by six children, John and Karen Donovan, Erin and Danny Graff, Tim and Teresa Donovan, Shelly and Jeff Nelson, Connie and Kenny Booth, and Doctor Kendra Mason. She was blessed with many wonderful grandchildren, great grandchildren and a great, great grandchild.

When she wasn’t filling her home with warmth and kindness, Phyllis was serving her community as a correctional officer for Dakota County for 20 years.

Upon her request there will be no services. At a later date, she will be buried at the Cedar City Cemetery.