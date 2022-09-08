Photos: Pacelli prepares to remember 9/11

Pacelli Principal Kane Malo and teacher Robyn Bickler work to place American flags on the school’s green space Wednesday ahead of a special program remembering 9/11 that the school will hold Friday morning. Each flag represents each person who died on that day. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
Staff and students helped lay out flags Wednesday ahead of a special program remembering 9/11, which Pacelli Catholic Schools will host on Friday. Eric Johnson/photodeks@austindailyherald.com
American flags are backlit by the Wednesday sun on the green of Pacelli Catholic Schools. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com