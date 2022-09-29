Photos: Pacelli crowns Homecoming king and queen

Buay Koak is crowned Pacelli Homecoming king Wednesday night in the Pacelli Auditorium. With him, from left, Anthoni Garcia, Winston Walkup and Dylan Regenscheid. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
Pacelli’s Kendahl Lewis is crowned Pacelli Homecoming queen Wednesday night in the Pacelli Auditorium. With her is Abigail Christopherson, left, and Madeline Rogne, right. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
Pacelli’s Kendahl Lewis and Buay Koak share a smile after they were crowned Homecoming king and queen Wednesday night in the Pacelli auditorium. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com