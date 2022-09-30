Photos: Lyle, Pacelli celebrate Homecoming

Students celebrate Lyle-Pacelli’s Homecoming in Lyle Gym Friday. Rocky Hulne/sports@austindailyherald.com
Lyle-Pacelli celebrated its Homecoming in Lyle Friday. Rocky Hulne/sports@austindailyherald.com
Pacelli Homecoming queen Kendahl Lewis celebrates a powderpuff victory in Lyle Friday. Rocky Hulne/sports@austindailyherald.com
Lyle Homecoming Queen Olivia Heard scores a game winning touch down during the Powder Puff game in Lyle Friday. Rocky Hulne/sports@austindailyherald.com
Lyle Homecoming king Trey Anderson reacts to having cheese balls thrown at him during a game in Lyle Gym Friday. Rocky Hulne/sports@austindailyherald.com
Pacelli’s Kendahl Lewis and Buay Koak share a smile after they were crowned Homecoming king and queen Wednesday night in the Pacelli auditorium. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
Pacelli’s Kendahl Lewis is crowned Pacelli Homecoming queen Wednesday night in the Pacelli Auditorium. With her is Abigail Christopherson, left, and Madeline Rogne, right. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
Buay Koak is crowned Pacelli Homecoming king Wednesday night in the Pacelli Auditorium. With him, from left, Anthoni Garcia, Winston Walkup and Dylan Regenscheid. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com