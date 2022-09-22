Photos: AHS crowns homecoming king and queen honors alumni

Tommy Fritz and Wendy Palma are this year’s Austin High School Homecoming king and queen, crowned Thursday morning in Knowlton Auditorium. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
Wendy Palma is crowned the 2022 Austin High School Homecoming queen Thursday morning in Knowlton Auditorium. She is joined by candidates Audra Schmitt, from left, Kaiah Gibson, Ruby Kvam, Kara Wolfs, Katherine Schumacher and Meghan Rosheim. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
Tommy Fritz is crowned the 2022 Austin High School Homecoming king Thursday morning in Knowlton Auditorium. He is joined by Duai Duop, from left, Morries Jabateh, Joseph Garry, Immanuel Guy, Joseph Ewing and Ater Manyuon. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
Newly crowned Homecoming queen and king Wendy Palma and Tommy Fritz stand with Distinquished almuni Randy Bailey and Linda Nybo Lenz standing in for her father Clarence Nybo. Eric Johnson/austindailyherald.com