Packers blanked by Century boys soccer team

Published 9:14 pm Tuesday, September 13, 2022

By Daily Herald

The Austin boys soccer team lost to Rochester Century (3-3 overall) 3-0 in Art Hass Stadium Tuesday.

The Packers (2-5 overall) trailed 1-0 at halftime.

