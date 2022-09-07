Packer volleyball team swept by Worthington

Published 9:49 pm Tuesday, September 6, 2022

By Daily Herald

The Austin volleyball team lost to Worthington by scores of 25-13, 25-18, 28-26 in Packer Gym Tuesday.

The Packers (2-7 overall, 1-1 Big Nine) were led by Peyton Manahan, who had nine digs.

This a tough loss to swallow, as I felt we matched up pretty well against them,” Austin head coach Jeremy Struck said. “They had a few big hitters, but we kept them out-of-system most of the night. We beat ourselves tonight with too many costly errors. It is tough to change the culture of a program and we are just not there yet.” 

Austin stats: Chloe Jenkins, 5 kills, 5 assists, 9 digs, 1 block; Teagan Sutter, 3 kills, 3 digs; Peyton Manahan, 3 aces, 9 digs, 1 block; Allia Retterath, 3 aces, 7 assists, 1 kill, 4 digs; Kristen Neilsen, 14 digs

