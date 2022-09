Packer volleyball team swept by Lourdes

The Austin volleyball team lost to Rochester Lourdes by scores of 25-21, 25-10, 27-25 in Packer Gym Tuesday.

The Packers (2-8 overall) were led by Ava Denzer, who had six kills.

“We were unable to capitalize on opportunities given to us,” Austin head coach Jeremy Struck said. “Our mistakes left us playing from behind most of the night.”

Austin stats: Ava Denzer, 6 kills, 1 block; Emily Hjelmen, 5 kills, 1 dig, 1 block; Peyton Manahan, 3 kills, 12, digs, 1 block, 1 ace; Kathryn Crouch, 1 ace, 1 assist, 9 digs; Kristen Nielsen, 3 assists, 10 digs