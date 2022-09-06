Packer volleyball team goes 1-3 in Rochester

The Austin volleyball team went 1-3 at the Rochester Century Tournament Tuesday.

The Packers beat Waseca 25-23, 26-24 and they lost to Chatfield 25-23, 25-23, 25-18, they lost to Byron 25-16, 25-9, 25-13 and the Packers fell to 25-9, 25-11 against the Panthers.

“I felt we played pretty well for the day despite the games against Byron and Century,” Austin head coach Jeremy Struck said. “Those two high-caliber teams really took it to us. But learning to compete against tougher opponents is only going benefit us going forward. We had a tough pool to start the day which kind of put a damper on our efforts to start the day.”

The Packers are now 2-5 overall.