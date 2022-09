Packer tennis team blanked by Cougars

The Austin girls tennis team lost to Mankato East 7-0 on the road Tuesday.

The Packers are now 2-7 overall.

Singles

No. 1 Sam Williams (ME) def. Gracie Schmitt (A) 6-0, 6-1

No. 2 Sydney Jacobs (ME) def. Emma Haugen (A) 6-1, 7-5

No. 3 Tiegen Richards (ME) def. Vida Curtis (A) 6-0, 6-0

No. 4 Peyton Stevermer (ME) def. Yazmine Huerta (A) 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

No. 1 Lauren Yenish/Mylie Gleason (ME) def. Abby VanPelt/Katie VanPelt (A) 7-6 (5), 1-6, 10-7

No. 2 Baylee Knott/Maddy Riebel (ME) def. Jenna Hetzel/Seanna Kubas (A) 7-5, 6-3

No. 3 Hannah Westman/Ashlyn Rigdon (ME) def. Kaitlyn Riskedahl/Ella Nack (A) 2-6, 6-3, 7-5