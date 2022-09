Packer girls tennis team edged out by Bombers

The Austin girls tennis team lost to Cannon Falls 5-2 on the road Monday.

Gracie Schmitt won at No. 1 singles for the Packers (3-11 overall).

Singles

No. 1 Gracie Schmit (A) def. Lauren Ritz (CF) 6-1, 6-0

No. 2 Josie Sjoquist (CF) def. Emma Haugen (A) 6-2, 6-2

No. 3 Sophia Nerison (CF) def. Ella Nack (A) 6-3, 5-7, 6-2

No. 4 Livia Tennessen (CF) def. Yazmine Huerta (A) 6-1, 6-0

Doubles

No. 1 Claire Dicke/Allison Hughes (CF) def. Abby VanPelt/Katie VanPelt (A) 6-2, 7-5

No. 2 Seanna Kubas/Jenna Hetzel (A) def. Cami Anderson/Kalee Anderson (CF) 6-2, 6-1

No. 3 Abby Roepke/Noelle Swenson (CF) def. Vida Curtis/Kaitlyn Riskedahl (A) 7-5, 7-5