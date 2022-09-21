Packer girls take first in Lake City meet

The Austin girls took first and the Packer boys placed second at the Lake City cross country invite Tuesday.

Marissa Shute took second for the Austin girls and Thomas Herrick took fourth for the boys.

All races were 3200 meters due to heat.

GIRLS RESULTS

Team standings: 1. Austin 49; Lake City 51; 3. Byron 65; 4. PEM 68; 5. Goodhue 148; 6. Stewartville 167; 7. Hayfield 191; 8. La Crescent 214; 9. St. Charles 228; 10. KMT 241; 11. WK 247

Austin: Marissa Shute (second, 12:29.4); Sydney Lewis (seventh, 13:16.3); Kya McManus (10th, 13:19.7); Cassidy Shute (13th, 13:24.8); Grace Vortherms (20th, 13:5.3)

Hayfield: Maggie Hansen (19th, 13:50.5); Melody Walker (37th, 14:53.8); Aviana Alexander (49th, 15:21.6); Josanne Tempel (50th, 15:23.2)

BOYS RESULTS

Team standings: 1. Stewartville 62; 2. Austin 71; 3. Lake City 78; 4. WK 130; 5. SC 167; 6. KMT 171; 7. PEM 173; 8. La Crescent 181; 9. Byron 186; 10. Hayfield 234; 11. Schaefer Academy 253

Austin: Thomas Herrick (fourth, 10:47.3); Thomas Asmus (eighth, 10:59.2); Joseph Hilkin (14th, 11:29.2); Noah Sash (22nd, 11:50.7); Noah Holt (24th, 11:58.4)

Hayfield: Wyatt Gilbertson (26th, 12:01.5); Steven Gillette (28th, 12:04.1); Kevin Hodge (59th, 13:16.5); Dakota Robinson (69th, 13:52)