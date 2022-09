Packer girls swimmers take fourth in Cougar relays

The Austin girls took fourth place at the Cougar swimming and diving relays in Mankato East Saturday.

The Packer divers finished first overall with a total score of 541.50. Owatonna was second with a 497.05. Alayna Kennedy had a score of 200.35.

AUSTIN RESULTS

200-medley relay: Gracie Greenman, Kaylee Butts, Olivia Walsh, Alivia Hemry (second, 2:01.75)

3 X 200-freestyle relay: Abbie Boysen, Anna Kossman, Sydney Tobak (third, 6:57.80)

3 X 100-medley relay: Gracie Greenman, Madison Tauger, Addison Walsh (sixth, 3:47.84)

200-freestyle relay: Olivia Walsh, Abbie Boysen, Kaylee Butts, Alivia Hemry (second, 1:45.83)

50-100-100-butterfly relay: Leah Pischke, Madison Tauger, Addison Walsh (fifth, 3:16.23)

850-crescendo relay: Addison Tobak, Olivia Walsh, Alivia Hemry, Gracie Greenman (third, 9:47.26)

3 X 100-backstroke: Abbie Boysen, Anna Kossman, Sydney Tobak (3:41.52)

3 X 100-breaststroke: Kaylee Butts, Addison Tobak, Addison Walsh (third, 4:11.69)

400-freestyle relay: Anna Kossman, Madison Tauger, Sydney Tobak, Addison Tobak (fifth, 4:26.68)

Diving: Alayna Kennedy (first, 200.35); Rachel Engelstad (fifth, 172.50); Reese Norton (sixth, 168.65)