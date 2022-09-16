Packer CC teams compete in Mayo Invite

Published 2:15 pm Friday, September 16, 2022

By Daily Herald

The Austin cross country team went up against some big competition as it competed in the 21-team Mayo Invite Thursday.

The Austin girls finished 14th with a score of 321. Stillwater took first with a 94. The Packer boys took 13th with a team score of 322. Rosemount took first with a 27.

Marissa Shute took 13th for the Packer girls and Thomas Herrick was 26th for the Packer boys.

BOYS RESULTS

Austin: Thomas Herrick (26th, 16:49.06); Thomas Asmus (41st, 17:05.99); Joseph Hilkin (77th, 17:59.28); Noah Sash (91st, 18:24.44); Noah Holt (103rd, 18:50.17)

GIRLS RESULTS

Austin: Marissa Shute (13th, 19:34.84); Kya McManus (41st, 20:50.45); Cassidy Shute (82nd, 22:03.44); Grace Vortherms (89th, 22:24.40); Lilly Wiese (106th, 23:29.30)

More RSS General

Veteran judge named special master in Pres. Trump documents search

Minnesota governor rolls out plan to fight climate change

Minnesota regulators approve huge solar project in Becker

Minnesota high court to hear debate on cameras in courtroom

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections