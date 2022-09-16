Packer CC teams compete in Mayo Invite

The Austin cross country team went up against some big competition as it competed in the 21-team Mayo Invite Thursday.

The Austin girls finished 14th with a score of 321. Stillwater took first with a 94. The Packer boys took 13th with a team score of 322. Rosemount took first with a 27.

Marissa Shute took 13th for the Packer girls and Thomas Herrick was 26th for the Packer boys.

BOYS RESULTS

Austin: Thomas Herrick (26th, 16:49.06); Thomas Asmus (41st, 17:05.99); Joseph Hilkin (77th, 17:59.28); Noah Sash (91st, 18:24.44); Noah Holt (103rd, 18:50.17)

GIRLS RESULTS

Austin: Marissa Shute (13th, 19:34.84); Kya McManus (41st, 20:50.45); Cassidy Shute (82nd, 22:03.44); Grace Vortherms (89th, 22:24.40); Lilly Wiese (106th, 23:29.30)