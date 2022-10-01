North Iowa Bulls slip past Bruins 3-2

The Austin Bruins lost to the North Iowa Bulls 3-2 in Riverside Arena Friday.

Ethan Robertson took the loss for Austin as he stopped 20 shots.

SCORING SUMARY

Bulls 0 2 1 – 3

Bruins 0 1 1 – 2

First period

No scoring

Second period

(A) Walter Zacher (Sam Christiano, Bryan Gilman) 3:23

(NI) Eli Miller (Cayden Casey) 7:32

(NI) Max Scott (Paavo Hiltunen, Logan Dombrowsky) (power play) 9:11

Third period

(NI) Byron Hartley (Justin Mexico) 15:04

(A) Dylan Cook (Ocean Wallace, James Goffredo) 19:40

Shots: Austin – 44; NI – 23

Power plays: Austin – 0-for-2; NI – 1-for-4