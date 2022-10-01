North Iowa Bulls slip past Bruins 3-2
Published 10:09 pm Friday, September 30, 2022
The Austin Bruins lost to the North Iowa Bulls 3-2 in Riverside Arena Friday.
Ethan Robertson took the loss for Austin as he stopped 20 shots.
SCORING SUMARY
Bulls 0 2 1 – 3
Bruins 0 1 1 – 2
First period
No scoring
Second period
(A) Walter Zacher (Sam Christiano, Bryan Gilman) 3:23
(NI) Eli Miller (Cayden Casey) 7:32
(NI) Max Scott (Paavo Hiltunen, Logan Dombrowsky) (power play) 9:11
Third period
(NI) Byron Hartley (Justin Mexico) 15:04
(A) Dylan Cook (Ocean Wallace, James Goffredo) 19:40
Shots: Austin – 44; NI – 23
Power plays: Austin – 0-for-2; NI – 1-for-4