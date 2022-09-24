Norsemen slide past Bruins in OT

The Austin Bruins had their four-game winning streak snapped when they lost to the St. Cloud Norsemen (3-1-0-1 overall) 4-3 in overtime on the road Friday.

Jack Malinski scored to put the Bruins (4-0-1 overall) up 3-1 in the second, but they couldn’t hang on.

Ethan Robertson had 36 saves for Austin.

SCORING SUMMARY

Austin 2 1 0 0 – 3

St. Cloud 1 1 1 1 – 4

First period

(A) Walter Zacher 15:00

(A) Jackson Luther 15:13

(SC) Kade Peterson (Duke KIffin, Ryan Cutler) (power play) 17:44

Second period

(A) Jack Malinski (short handed) 3:05

(SC) Nik Hong (Marc Fletemyer, Kiffin) 17:49

Third period

(SC) Peterson 18:23

OT

(A) Peterson 5:00

Shots: Austin – 29; St. Cloud – 40

Power plays: Austin – 0-for-11; St. Cloud – 1-for-8