Norsemen slide past Bruins in OT
Published 10:19 pm Friday, September 23, 2022
The Austin Bruins had their four-game winning streak snapped when they lost to the St. Cloud Norsemen (3-1-0-1 overall) 4-3 in overtime on the road Friday.
Jack Malinski scored to put the Bruins (4-0-1 overall) up 3-1 in the second, but they couldn’t hang on.
Ethan Robertson had 36 saves for Austin.
SCORING SUMMARY
Austin 2 1 0 0 – 3
St. Cloud 1 1 1 1 – 4
First period
(A) Walter Zacher 15:00
(A) Jackson Luther 15:13
(SC) Kade Peterson (Duke KIffin, Ryan Cutler) (power play) 17:44
Second period
(A) Jack Malinski (short handed) 3:05
(SC) Nik Hong (Marc Fletemyer, Kiffin) 17:49
Third period
(SC) Peterson 18:23
OT
(A) Peterson 5:00
Shots: Austin – 29; St. Cloud – 40
Power plays: Austin – 0-for-11; St. Cloud – 1-for-8