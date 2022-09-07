MnDOT bridge project gets hearing at council meeting

Concern raised over noise levels

A mammoth, six-site bridge repair/replacement project by the Minnesota Department of Transportation was reviewed in a municipal consent public hearing Tuesday night during the Austin City Council meeting.

The project, estimated to cost $45-50 million, will likely begin late summer 2023 and stretch through 2026 and will include replacing some bridges and repairing others. The sites in question are:

Oakland Avenue West/Highway 105 (2024)

14th Street/Highway 218 North (2026)

Fourth Street/County Road 45 (2024-25)

Sixth Street (2024-25)

21st Street/Highway 218 South (2026)

Work in late 2023 will include moving traffic on Interstate 90 to one lane in preparation for the projects with the Oakland Avenue West/Highway 105 scheduled to be the first bridge worked on starting in 2024.

While very little has changed in terms of the projects themselves, concerns have been raised about noise from the interstate, particularly for those living in close proximity to I-90.

Gary Quednow, who with his wife Nancy lives on Second Street NW, just 110 feet from I-90. He testified during the hearing that noise makes conversations outside almost impossible as well as debris from the interstate has damaged the property.

“All I’m asking for is a study,” Quednow said.

However, officials from MnDOT, said that the projects don’t meet the threshold for a noise study.

Several council members have visited the property and echoed a sentiment Tuesday night to find a way to get a noise study accomplished.

For more information on the project, visit: www.dot.state.mn.us/d6/projects/i90-austin-bridge-replacements/