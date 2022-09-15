Michael B. Wehner

Michael Bernard Wehner of Eagle Lake, MN passed peacefully at home September 12, 2022. Michael was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hiking, hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, and motorcycling. He easily made enduring friendships. His care and compassion towards others showed when he frequently lent a hand to help friends, family and neighbors alike. Family and friends could consistently count on Michael.

Michael was born to Bernard and Joan Wehner in Austin, Minnesota where he spent his formative years. Growing up he spent summers at the lake in Northern Minnesota learning to water ski, motocross, boat, fish, parasail, and jet ski forming cherished memories shared with life-long friends. While growing up he worked alongside his dad learning electrical and mechanical skills he carried with him. He graduated from Austin High School and went on to graduate from Mankato State University with a Bachelor of Science in accounting. He started working at Taylor Corporation where he was employed for 30 years, enjoying many long-time friendships and comradery with co-workers.

Remaining to celebrate his life, his wife Jodie, sister Randa (Robert) Michelson-Banks, brother Patrick (Tammy) Wehner, his nephew Samuel Wehner, niece Hannah Wehner, aunts, uncles, cousins and many longtime friends and co-workers. Preceding Michael in death are his grandparents, father, mother, aunts, uncles and cousins.

A celebration of life will be held at a future date in his local community.

Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Wehner family; to share a special memory or condolence, please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com.