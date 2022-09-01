Meadow Greens Ramsey Ladies Golf Club wraps up its sesaon

Published 4:58 pm Thursday, September 1, 2022

By Daily Herald

The Meadow Greens Ramsey Ladies Golf Club completed their season on Wednesday with a game of Best Shot. Groups were randomly drawn, team handicaps calculated, and play began. Each team was required to use at least one drive from each player on both the front and back nine holes. 

The winning team on the front nine with a score of 23 was Patty Shatek, Judy McGuire and Karen Baier. Taking the win on the back nine was Jan Thissen, Barb Ruhter and Joy Blaser with a score of 22.

The Club will be having a fall and spring meeting before the 2023 season. Anyone interested in playing next year should contact Meadow Greens to be referred to Club Officers.

 

