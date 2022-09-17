Mayo to host a virtual community forum to discuss ‘A Tale of 2 Viruses’

With the declaration of monkeypox as a public health emergency, many are wondering whether widespread outbreaks are possible, such as with COVID-19. Join Mayo Clinic Health System experts from noon to 1 p.m. on Sept. 23 for the virtual community forum. The topic will be “A Tale of Two Viruses.”

Raj Palraj, M.B.B.S., M.D., a Mayo Clinic Health System infectious diseases specialist, will contrast monkeypox with COVID-19 and offer guidance to guard against both illnesses. Dr. Palraj will be joined on a panel by Paul Mueller, M.D., regional vice president for Mayo Clinic Health System in Southwest Wisconsin, and Jennifer Livingston Thompson, community engagement director. The panel will devote time to community questions.

Participants need to register at https://mclive.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_NKAt_ce9RJC_LL_DOHgpBg in advance for this free Zoom forum. After registering, participants will receive a confirmation email containing a Zoom link. Participants should check their junk mail if they do not receive this email.